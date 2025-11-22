Welcome to Africanews

G20 Summit: Russia denounces 'illegitimate, unilateral' sanctions

Leaders attend a plenary session, on the opening day of the G20 Summit, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 22 November 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

South Africa

Russia denounced sanctions and asset seizures imposed after its invasion of Ukraine as "illegitimate and unilateral actions” during the G20 summit’s opening session on Saturday.

Maxim Oreshkin, the deputy chief of staff of the Russian Presidential Executive Office, also criticised the financial aid provided to Ukraine, arguing that international financial institutions "are currently deviating from development finance to military expenditures."

"Financing goes back to the Western economies and in many cases through the corruption schemes in Ukraine. The World Bank, for example, has provided Ukraine with more aid in three years than to all African countries combined," he said.

Oreshkin leads the Russian delegation in the absence of President Vladimir Putin.

Putin is under an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court over the alleged deportation and transfer of children from Ukraine to Russia and could be arrested if he came to South Africa.

Oreshkin also said the international economic order is in crisis and no longer matches new and emerging realities.

This statement comes as United States President Donald Trump is putting forward a controversial peace plan to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Trump’s plan for ending the war in Ukraine would cede land to Russia and limit the size of Kyiv’s military, according to a draft.

Additional sources • EBU

