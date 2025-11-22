UN chief António Guterres calls on G20 leaders to tackle trade inequalities

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has urged G20 leaders to use their influence to tackle trade barriers.

Speaking in Johannesburg ahead of the G20 summit this weekend, the UN chief said these barriers consistently place developing countries at a disadvantage.

He also addressed the limitations of the UN in bringing about institutional change.

"One thing I can guarantee is that in the action of the Secretariat of the UN we will be doing everything to correct inequalities and injustices and to guarantee effective representation to developing countries," he said in a press conference on Friday.

"But we have not the power to reform the Security Council or to reform the IMF [International Monetary Fund] or the World Bank," he added.

António Guterres called on the forum’s member states to ensure “trade-free access to their markets for the poorest countries.”

Global inequality is set to be a major topic of the two-day summit, the first to be held in Africa. The event has adopted "solidarity, equality and sustainability" as its motto under the South African presidency.