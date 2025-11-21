Welcome to Africanews

Putin signals openness to US peace proposal as Ukraine warns of pivotal moment

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs the Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sputnik
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has cautiously welcomed a new U.S. proposal aimed at ending Moscow’s nearly four-year war in Ukraine, signaling a rare opening for potential negotiations.

The plan, according to Putin, could serve as a foundation for a final peace settlement, though he emphasized the need for detailed discussion before any agreement can be reached. “We are ready for peace negotiations… but this naturally requires a substantive discussion of all the details,” Putin said during a statement on Friday.

The proposal reportedly aligns with several of Putin’s long-standing demands, including requiring Ukraine to surrender territory, reduce the size of its army, and abandon its pursuit of NATO membership.

These terms, however, have been firmly rejected by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has repeatedly insisted that Ukraine will not give up its sovereign land.

The push for diplomacy comes as peace talks between the two sides remain stalled and fighting continues along the front lines.

In an address earlier Friday, Zelenskyy warned that Ukraine has reached a pivotal moment in the war, suggesting Ukrainians may soon face difficult decisions as international negotiations intensify.

