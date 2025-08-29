Rare African moon moths hatch in Bulgaria

Two African Moon Moths, one of the rarest nocturnal species in the world, have just hatched at the Natural History Museum in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

Known for their striking emerald-green wings dotted with yellow and red spots, these moths can span up to 12 centimeters across, with bodies reaching 14 centimeters in length. Their distinctive long tails act as a defense against bat attacks.

Curators explain that the moths survive solely on the energy stored from their caterpillar stage, meaning they do not eat at all once hatched.

This gives them a very short lifespan of just three to ten days, making their appearance fleeting and extraordinary.

The museum has recreated their natural tropical environment, maintaining about 80 percent humidity and temperatures up to 27 degrees Celsius. Even the silvery cocoons, designed with tiny holes for airflow, are on display.

For visitors, this is a rare chance to witness the beauty of one of Africa’s most spectacular moths — but only for a few days before their delicate lives come to an end.