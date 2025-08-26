World's tallest bridge completes load test in South West China

World record
A record-breaking bridge in southwest China is nearly ready for traffic.The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in Guizhou Province, set to become the tallest bridge in the world, has just passed a critical five-day load test.
Engineers say the bridge’s structural strength, stiffness, and performance all meet safety standards. The final test involved 96 trucks driven across the deck in carefully staged batches to measure how the bridge responds to real-world stress.
Spanning nearly 2,900 meters, with a 1,420-meter main span, the bridge soars 625 meters above the canyon below.
Once opened, it won’t just be the tallest bridge on Earth, it’ll also set the record for the longest span bridge ever built in a mountainous region.
Completion is now just around the corner.
