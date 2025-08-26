Botswana declares health emergency amid critical medicine shortages

A health emergency declared in Botswana as the country runs critically low on medicines and supplies. The shortages have left hospitals and clinics scrambling to treat illnesses ranging from hypertension to cancer and diabetes

The health ministry blames the crisis on financial challenges. President Dumo Boko says rising procurement costs and inefficient distribution systems have led to losses, waste, and damage.

It’s a scenario the country hoped to avoid. Back in early August, the health ministry warned of depleting stock and postponed all non-urgent surgeries.

Since then, the finance ministry has approved 250 million pula around $17.35 million dollars in emergency funds for medical supplies.

Botswana’s budget has been under pressure this year, largely due to a prolonged slump in the global diamond market. The country is the world’s top producer of diamonds by value.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump cut health funding to Botswana though it’s unclear if that’s linked to the current crisis