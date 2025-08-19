Somalia says dozens of al shabab fighters killed in army operation

Somalia
Security officials said troops from the elite Danab unit had raided Al shabab hideouts in the Lower Shabelle region, Anadolu reported Monday.
The fighting began on Sunday night and continued until the early hours of Monday. The attacks also involved airstrikes on the group'ss positions.
Since July, Somali forces and African Union peacekeepers have intensified operations against Al shabab strongholds in the centre and south of the country.
But their efforts have only achieved limited success as fighters often launch attacks in urban areas including the capital, Mogadishu.
President Hasan Sheikh Mohamud has made defeating Al shabab a key part of his agenda but the withdrawal of some peacekeeping forces have exposed gaps in Somali troops.
Al Shabab has taken a string of bases vacated by Burundian and Ugandan forces.
Al-Shabaab, which has waged an insurgency against the Somali government for over 16 years, regularly targets security forces, government officials, and civilians.
