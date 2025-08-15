Millions gather in Karbala for Arbaeen pilgrimage

Millions of Shiite pilgrims have converged on the Iraqi city of Karbala for Arbaeen, one of the largest annual public gatherings in the world. The pilgrimage, marking 40 days after the death of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, commemorates his 7th-century killing in the Battle of Karbala — a defining event in the Sunni-Shiite divide.

Many walked for days from cities like Najaf and Baghdad, with more than two million Iranians and other foreign visitors joining Iraqis. Along the routes, volunteers set up tents offering food, drinks, and rest for the faithful.

While less known than the Hajj, Arbaeen attracts far more participants, underscoring its profound spiritual significance for Shiite Muslims worldwide.