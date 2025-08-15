Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Millions gather in Karbala for Arbaeen pilgrimage

Millions gather in Karbala for Arbaeen pilgrimage
Cleared   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Agencies

Pilgrimage

Millions of Shiite pilgrims have converged on the Iraqi city of Karbala for Arbaeen, one of the largest annual public gatherings in the world. The pilgrimage, marking 40 days after the death of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, commemorates his 7th-century killing in the Battle of Karbala — a defining event in the Sunni-Shiite divide.

Many walked for days from cities like Najaf and Baghdad, with more than two million Iranians and other foreign visitors joining Iraqis. Along the routes, volunteers set up tents offering food, drinks, and rest for the faithful.

While less known than the Hajj, Arbaeen attracts far more participants, underscoring its profound spiritual significance for Shiite Muslims worldwide.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..