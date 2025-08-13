UN warns of catastrophic hunger crisis in Yemen, calls for urgent action

The United Nations has issued a stark warning about Yemen’s worsening humanitarian crisis, with nearly half of all children under five suffering from acute malnutrition. During a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday, officials urged immediate international intervention to address severe food insecurity, displacement, and the need for political solutions.

Ramesh Rajasingham, Director of the Coordination Division at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), delivered a grim update to the Security Council.

He revealed that half of Yemen’s children under five face acute malnutrition, with nearly half also suffering from stunted growth due to chronic hunger.

Rajasingham warned that over 17 million Yemenis are food insecure, a number projected to rise to 18 million by early next year.

Women and children are disproportionately affected, with many families struggling to secure even one meal a day.

To address the crisis, the UN announced $20 million in immediate funding through the Yemen Humanitarian Fund to combat food insecurity.

However, Rajasingham stressed that only a political solution can ensure long-term stability and recovery.

China calls for increased aid and regional stability

Geng Shuang, China’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, echoed the urgency for international action.

He described Yemen as enduring "one of the world’s most severe food crises," with half the population undernourished and 4.8 million displaced.

"Women, children, and vulnerable groups are in especially dire conditions," Geng stated.

He urged the global community to scale up humanitarian aid, support Yemen’s economic recovery, and push for peace in the Red Sea region to prevent further destabilization.

A political solution remains the only path forward

Both UN officials and diplomats emphasized that without a political resolution, Yemen’s crisis will deepen.

The country remains trapped in conflict, with a fragile security situation exacerbating hunger and displacement.

As the UN ramps up emergency funding, the international community faces mounting pressure to act—not only to deliver lifesaving aid but to advance lasting peace for Yemen’s suffering population.