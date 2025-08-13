Russia limits Telegram and WhatsApp calls over security dispute

Russia has begun blocking some calls on Telegram and WhatsApp, accusing the platforms of refusing to share information with authorities in fraud and terrorism investigations, the Digital Development Ministry said on Wednesday.

The restrictions, in place since August 11, mean Telegram voice calls barely work and WhatsApp calls produce distorted or no sound. Other functions like messaging remain unaffected.

Officials say the ban will be lifted if both platforms follow Russian law, which includes setting up offices in the country, cooperating with regulators, and giving law enforcement access to data.

Russia has long clashed with foreign tech companies over content and data rules, a dispute that worsened after its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin has backed the creation of a state-run messaging app tied to government services, part of a push for “digital sovereignty” and less reliance on foreign apps.

WhatsApp’s parent company, Meta, was declared an “extremist” organisation in 2022, but WhatsApp has continued operating in Russia. Some lawmakers now say it should leave the market entirely.

Critics fear the state-backed app will track users and that Russia could deliberately slow down WhatsApp to push people toward the new service. Rights groups say the government is tightening control over the internet, increasing censorship and blocking tools that bypass restrictions.