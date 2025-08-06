Trump's envoy meets with Putin in Russia as Ukraine ceasefire deadline looms

The Kremlin said that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff were "useful and constructive".

Witkoff flew into Moscow on Wednesday, just two days before Trump’s 8 August deadline for Moscow to agree to a truce in its war in Ukraine or face potential sanctions.

Putin’s foreign policy aide, Yuri Ushakov, told reporters that during the 3-hour talks, the president conveyed "signals" on the conflict to Witkoff and received "corresponding signals" from the US side.

He said more about the negotiations would be shared after the US envoy reported back to Trump.

So far, Trump’s promises, threats, and cajoling have failed to shift the Kremlin’s position, and the stubborn diplomatic stalemate remains in place.

Ahead of the talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia would only make serious moves towards peace if it began to run out of money.

Three rounds of talks between Moscow and Kyiv have failed to bring the war closer to an end, three and a half years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Trump has expressed increasing frustration with Putin over Russia’s escalating strikes on civilian areas of Ukraine

Also on Wednesday, Ukrainian authorities reported that a Russian attack on a holiday camp in the central region of Zaporizhzhia has left two dead and 12 wounded.

In a post on Telegram, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there was “zero military sense” to the strike, “only cruelty” to intimidate and scare people.