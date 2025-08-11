Welcome to Africanews

world

Tariffs & Trivia: Your summer EU-US trade war recap quiz

By Romane Armangau

Trump tariffs

Donald Trump’s return to power marked a turning point in US trade policy. Seeking to bring industrial sectors back to the US and replenish state coffers, the Trump administration hit imports from its global partners with a range of tariffs. 

The EU was no exception. Since mid-March, threats and executive orders from the White House have unsettled markets, EU governments and the European Commission, which holds exclusive competence over trade policy. 

What have you taken away from the dispute that has dominated the news since Trump’s inauguration in January? 

