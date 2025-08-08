Chad seeks long jail term for former prime minister Masra

The Chadian government has sought a long jail sentence for former prime minister Succes Masra who is facing charges related to an outbreak of deadly violence in the country's south in May.

During proceedings on Thursday, a prosecutor asked court to jail Masra for 25 years.

The head of the Transformers Party is accused of disseminating messages of a xenophobic nature, criminal conspiracy and murder.

Masra was arrested in May days after an episode of inter-communal violence in southern region of Chad killed at least 76 people.

Prosecution alleges that Masra urged one of the sides to take up arms in an audio clip presented before the court in the capital Ndjamena. Masra denies the charges.

He served briefly as Chad's prime minister in 2024, before quitting to contest a presidential election which he lost to then junta leader Mahamat Idris Deby.