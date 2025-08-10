Chad: 20-year prison sentence handed to Succès Masra

20 years in prison, and a 1 billion CFA franc fine. This is the hefty sentence Chadian opposition politician and former prime minister Succès Masra was handed on Saturday.

The politician is accused of having disseminated "hateful and xenophobic messages" as well as being complicit of murder in relation to a massacre in Mandakao in May that reportedly stemmed from an inter-community conflict.

Following the trial, Masra's lawyers denounced a "humilitation" for their client and that the case was based on "empty files". They also denounced an "instrumentalisation of the justice system to settle political scores".

Another 74 people appeared in trials related to the Mandakao massacre, in which they were accused of participating. 64 of them reportedly also received twenty-year prison sentences.

Masra was prime minister from January to May 2024, when he left his position following his defeat in the presidential election.