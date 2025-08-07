Morocco’s Marhaba 2025 operation brings surge of returning expatriates to Nador port

Morocco’s annual “Marhaba Operation” is in full swing, with hundreds of thousands of Moroccan expatriates arriving by land, air, and sea to spend the summer back home. The initiative, launched in 2001 and overseen by the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity, aims to facilitate a safe, dignified, and seamless return for Moroccans living abroad.

This year’s 2025 edition has seen a significant increase in traffic, especially through the Nador Port, where customs authorities are working around the clock to manage the surge.

“Tangier Med Port continues to be a major entry point during Marhaba 2025, handling a large volume of Moroccan expatriates returning home,” said Abd El Aziz Arifi, a customs official at Nador Port. “Authorities have implemented enhanced customs and border procedures to manage the increased flow of passengers and vehicles efficiently, ensuring a smooth and safe transit experience for all travelers.”

Reception centers have been set up at key locations including Tangier Med, Mohammed V International Airport, Nador, and Agadir, offering travelers services such as medical assistance, administrative support, and childcare.

The Marhaba operation, now in its 24th year, is a cornerstone of Morocco’s commitment to maintaining strong ties with its diaspora and facilitating their return during the busy summer months.