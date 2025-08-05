Morocco delivers third humanitarian Aid shipment to Gaza under King's directive

Medical supplies and food reach besieged enclave as international relief efforts intensify

The Kingdom of Morocco has successfully delivered its third humanitarian aid convoy to Gaza under the direct orders of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee.

The shipment, which crossed through the Kerem Shalom border crossing, includes essential medical supplies, life-saving medications, and food staples destined for civilians enduring Gaza's protracted humanitarian emergency.

Gaza Residents Voice Gratitude

Palestinian Red Crescent teams received and will distribute the aid to the most affected areas.

Local residents expressed profound appreciation, with one Gazan telling reporters: "We sincerely thank the Moroccans for standing with us. Their sustained aid deliveries – especially medicines – provide crucial relief. Moroccans have shown exceptional generosity and solidarity."

The testimonial underscores the emotional and practical impact of Morocco's consistent support.

International Relief Efforts Escalate

Morocco's ground shipment coincides with intensified multinational aid operations.

Over the past week, Jordan, the UAE, France, and the UK have conducted precision airdrops using military aircraft to circumvent access restrictions.

These parallel efforts highlight the growing urgency to address Gaza's catastrophic shortages of food and medical resources.

Strategic Humanitarian Diplomacy

The Al-Quds Committee's involvement reflects Morocco's dual role as both a humanitarian actor and key diplomatic player in the Palestinian cause.

Analysts note that such aid initiatives reinforce Rabat's leadership in Islamic solidarity while responding to immediate civilian needs.

With Gaza's crisis deepening, observers anticipate further coordinated international interventions in coming weeks.