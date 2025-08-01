South Africa injects Rhino horns with radioactive material to combat poaching

In a bold new move to combat poaching, South African scientists have begun injecting rhino horns with small amounts of radioactive material — a method they say is harmless to the animals but could be a game changer in stopping illegal trafficking.

The Rhisotope Project, led by researchers at the University of the Witwatersrand, launched the initiative Thursday, injecting five rhinos as part of a wider rollout. The concept: make rhino horns traceable through existing radiation detectors at airports and border crossings, much like those used to identify smuggled nuclear material.

“We’re essentially putting a massive bright light into the horn that no one can turn off,” said James Larkin, the project’s chief scientific officer. “These horns can now trigger detectors already in place across the globe.”

In South Africa, possession of radioactive material is considered a crime against the state — meaning poachers could now face even harsher penalties in addition to wildlife trafficking charges.

Unlike traditional dehorning, which must be repeated every 18 to 24 months, the radioactive procedure needs to be done only once every five years. According to Jessica Babich, CEO of the Rhisotope Project, this reduces stress for the animals and saves money for rhino custodians.

With rhino populations dwindling — now down to 27,000 globally — and South Africa losing about 500 rhinos a year to poaching, researchers hope this high-tech deterrent will tilt the odds in favor of conservation.