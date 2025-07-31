Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas charged in illegal LA poker ring

Liberation
Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas has been charged alongside five others for allegedly running high-stakes illegal poker games at his Los Angeles mansion, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
The games, hosted between 2021 and 2022, reportedly included paid "companions," chefs, security, and rake fees — all part of a well-organized underground gambling operation in Encino.
Arenas, 43, known as “Agent Zero” during his NBA career, faces charges of conspiracy, illegal gambling, and making false statements to federal investigators. Among the co-defendants is a suspected Israeli organized crime figure who also faces charges of immigration fraud tied to a sham marriage.
The operation reportedly charged workers and women a cut of their earnings from the games. All six defendants are due to be arraigned today and could face up to five years in prison per charge if convicted.
Arenas, a three-time All-Star, last played in the NBA in 2012 and is the father of USC freshman basketball player Alijah Arenas, whose season is currently on hold due to injury.
