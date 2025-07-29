Senegal opens official probe into 2021-2024 political violence

Justice Minister Ousmane Diagne has formally requested the probe in a letter to the Attorney General, aiming to shed light on years of political violence betwen 2021 and 2024

At least 80 people were killed and dozens more seriously injured in clashes with security forces or during skirmishes between civilians. The Prosecutor of the Republic in Dakar, Ibrahima Ndoye, has been tasked with leading the investigation. His mandate: determine accountability and decide whether to pursue charges against civilians, law enforcement, or political leaders.

Beyond the deaths, some citizens have reported being tortured during the unrest, raising further concerns about human rights violations.

A controversial amnesty law passed in the final weeks of former President Macky Sall’s term had initially derailed many hopes for justice. But legal experts argue that the most serious crimes, including torture and extrajudicial killings, cannot be covered by such a law.

The first summons are expected soon, starting with victims of torture and the families of those killed, as Senegal begins to confront a dark and painful chapter in its recent history.