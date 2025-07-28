Rome prepares to welcome half a million young people for Jubilee of Youth celebrations

Final preparations were underway on Monday at the vast Tor Vergata field on the outskirts of Rome, where half a million young people are expected to gather for the Youth Jubilee, the largest event of the Catholic Church’s 2025 Holy Year.

Workers were rushing to complete the giant 5-metre-high altar-stage, security infrastructure and hydration points ahead of the two-day vigil and Mass with Pope Leo XIV, described by Vatican organiser Monsignor Rino Fisichella as “the most anticipated moment” of the Jubilee calendar.

Alessandro Mancini, the engineer in charge of the Tor Vergata Jubilee site, said the stage's elevation will mean that everyone will be able to see the Mass.

"Maybe they will only see a dot in the distance, but they will see it elevated from the ground", he said.

Tor Vergata will open to pilgrims on 2 August for a full day of music, performances and prayer ahead of an evening vigil with the pope.

After spending the night on site, participants will attend a Mass presided over by the Holy Father from the main stage on the morning of Sunday 3 August, marking the closing celebration of the Youth Jubilee.

Access to the field requires a minimum five-kilometre walk from the nearest public transport hub.

With temperatures forecast to reach 34°C, organisers have prepared five million bottles of water, 2,660 drinking water stations and 70 misting cannons - typically used in industrial demolitions - to keep pilgrims cool.

Over 2,700 portable toilets and extensive medical services, including advanced medical posts and ambulances, will be available across the 500,000-square-metre area.

A central control room will oversee all operations at the field, supported by more than 100 surveillance cameras.

Airspace over Tor Vergata will be closed to civilian aircraft and drones during the event.

Security will be reinforced with 4,000 officers from Italy’s police and fire services, with additional support from Spanish, French and Polish law enforcement.

The Vatican said 68% of registered participants are from European countries, with pilgrims arriving from a total of 146 nations.