Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Pope Leo calls for peace in Gaza, Myanmar and Ukraine at the end of his inaugural mass

Pope Leo XIV on his popemobile tours St. Peter's Square at the Vatican prior to the inaugural Mass of his pontificate, Sunday, May 18, 2025.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV called for peace in Gaza, Myanmar, and Ukraine during a Sunday blessing at the end of his inaugural Mass in St. Peter’s Square.

Leo expressed hope for negotiations to bring a “just and lasting peace” in Ukraine and offered prayers for the people of Gaza — children, families and elderly who are “reduced to hunger,” he said.

Leo made no mention of hostages taken by Hamas from southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, as Francis usually did when praying for Gaza.

He also mentioned Myanmar where "new hostilities have cut short innocent young lives and recalled Pope Francis saying that during the mass he “strongly felt the spiritual presence of Pope Francis accompanying us from heaven."

Pope Leo XIV delivered the Regina Caeli prayer from the altar site in front of St. Peter’s Basilica at the end of the Eucharistic celebration which marked the start of his pontificate, before an estimated 200,000 pilgrims, presidents, patriarchs and princes.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..