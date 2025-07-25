Twisted Metal returns for season two with more chaos and carnage

Twisted Metal is back with a second season, promising even more explosive action, outrageous characters, and high-octane destruction. The hit TV adaptation of the cult classic video game returns to streaming on Peacock starting July 31.

Marvel star Anthony Mackie, who plays lead character John Doe, brought the show to fans in person at San Diego Comic-Con, where excitement for the new season was palpable.

“Season one was so great. It was such a great experience shooting in New Orleans,” Mackie said. “To be able to explore and amplify that ridiculous world in season two, and to feel the fans’ appreciation, it’s amazing. Walking into Comic-Con feels like being a rock star. I feel like Mick Jagger.”

The show follows a group of outsiders who enter a deadly competition called Twisted Metal, hosted by the mysterious Calypso. Contestants drive heavily modified, weaponized vehicles in a demolition derby where only one can emerge victorious. Fans say the show brings the beloved video game to life with wild energy and over-the-top style.

Mackie also shared how the show has introduced the franchise to a new generation. “My 16-year-old watched the first season, then we played the game together. He said, ‘This is impossible!’ It’s the only game I can beat him at.”

Anthony Mackie returns alongside Stephanie Beatriz, who reprises her role as Quiet. Together, their characters fight for survival and freedom in a dystopian wasteland.

Season two of Twisted Metal begins streaming July 31 on Peacock.