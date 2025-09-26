Meta to launch ad-free Facebook, Instagram in UK

Meta Platforms says users will soon be able to pay for an ad-free experience on Facebook and Instagram in the United Kingdom, a move aimed at addressing mounting privacy concerns.

The subscriptions will cost £2.99 ($3.99) per month on the web and £3.99 on iOS and Android. Those who opt in will no longer see ads, and their personal data will not be used for targeted advertising.

The rollout mirrors Meta’s recent changes in the European Union, where authorities have tightened rules around data use and advertising. The UK’s data protection watchdog has also raised concerns about how social media firms handle personal information, adding to pressure on the tech giant.

Meta said the ad-free tier is designed to give people more control over their online experience while still allowing the company to provide free, ad-supported services to others.

The shift highlights broader changes in the industry as major technology companies confront stricter privacy rules. Apple and Google have already altered their practices to limit data collection and advertising reach.

With advertising making up roughly 98% of Meta’s $164.5 billion in revenue last year, balancing regulatory compliance with the demands of its ad business is a critical challenge for the company.