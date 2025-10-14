Instagram to restrict teens to PG-13 content by default

Teens on Instagram will be limited to viewing PG-13-rated content by default and will not be able to change their settings without parental permission, Meta announced Tuesday.

This means that children using teen-specific accounts will see photos and videos on Instagram similar to those they would see in a PG-13-rated movie—meaning no sex, drugs, or dangerous stunts, among other things.

"This includes hiding or not recommending posts containing strong language, certain risky stunts, and additional content that may encourage potentially dangerous behavior, such as posts showing marijuana paraphernalia," Meta said in a blog post Tuesday, calling the update the most significant since the introduction of teen accounts last year.

The company is also adding an even stricter setting that parents can configure for their children.

These changes come as the social media giant faces continued criticism over its dangers to children. As part of its efforts to strengthen protections for teens, Meta has already promised not to show them inappropriate content , such as posts about self-harm, eating disorders, or suicide.

But it doesn't always work. A recent report, for example, found that teen accounts created by researchers were being recommended age-inappropriate sexual content , including "explicit sexual descriptions, the use of cartoons to depict degrading sexual acts, and brief scenes of nudity . "

Additionally, Instagram also recommended a "range of content related to self-harm, self-injury, and body image" on teen accounts that, according to the report, "could reasonably be expected to have harmful effects on young people, including adolescents with mental health conditions, self-harm, or suicidal ideation and behavior . "

Meta says the new restrictions go further than its previous safeguards. Teens will no longer be able to follow accounts that regularly share "age-inappropriate content" or whose name or bio contains material inappropriate for teens, such as a link to an OnlyFans account . If teens already follow these accounts, they will no longer be able to view or interact with their content, send them messages, or see their comments under anyone's posts, the company said. These accounts also won't be able to follow teens, send them private messages, or comment on their posts.

Meta said it already blocks certain search terms related to sensitive topics such as suicide and eating disorders, but the latest update will extend this measure to a wider range of terms, such as "alcohol" or "gore ," even if they are misspelled.

The PG-13 update will also apply to chats and AI experiences aimed at teens, Meta said, "meaning AIs shouldn't give age-inappropriate responses that would be out of place in a PG-13-rated movie . "

For parents who want even stricter controls for their children, Meta is also launching a "Limited Content" restriction that will block more content and prevent teens from viewing, leaving, or receiving comments on posts.