Meta faces antitrust trial over Instagram and WhatsApp acquisitions

A historic antitrust trial kicked off Monday in Washington, placing Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the courtroom spotlight.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) aims to force the tech giant to divest Instagram and WhatsApp, two startups it acquired over a decade ago that now dominate the social media landscape.
In opening remarks, FTC attorney Daniel Matheson accused Meta of using its monopoly to stifle competition and protect its profits, saying the company created a "moat" by buying rivals it feared. Meta’s defense, led by attorney Mark Hansen, argued the company faces strong competition and has only enhanced the platforms it acquired.
Zuckerberg and other top Meta executives are expected to testify as the trial unfolds, in what could be a defining moment for tech regulation in the U.S.
