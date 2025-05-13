Cristiano Jr. joins Portugal Under-15 team

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., son of Portugal great and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo Sr, is among the Portugal under-15 squad for the Vlatko Markovic International Tournament, which will be held between May 13 and 18 in Croatia.

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Junior, affectionately called Cristianinho (little Cristiano), was born on June 17th, 2010, in San Diego, California, USA, is also eligible to play for his country of birth. The 14-year-old started playing football at a very young age, training frequently at age 6.

The young player from Al Nassr's youth academy makes his debut in the U-15 squad chosen by coach Joao Santos, who has called up 22 players for the competition, in which the national team will face Japan (May 13th), Greece (14th) and England (16th). The fourth and final match will be held on May 18th, with the opponent yet to be defined.