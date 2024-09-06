Glamour and style at 'Fight Night: the million dollar heist' New York debut

The premiere of “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” in New York was filled with star power. Samuel L. Jackson, and others attended the 70s-themed event, where some cast members showcased their style on a vibrant catwalk.

Samuel L. Jackson, the actor, expressed hismelf saying, “You know, having known the story, being in Atlanta when it happened, knowing people who were involved in it, knowing the reality of it and knowing the mythology of it. So, you know, when things happened in the Black community, they take on a life of their own. So, you know, was like ‘So-and-so was in there, you know.’ ‘You know when so-and-so got shot last week, it was because he was at the thing, so they knew he was in it.’ So you want to be a part of something that's bigger than life and part of the zeitgeist of who we are. So, being able to come in and to address the reality and to address the mythology was a lot of fun.”

Dexter Darden, an actor, is a huge fun of Muhammad Ali, and a big fan of the Will Smith and Michael Mann film.

"“I grew up loving Ali, having pictures in my basement. Huge fan of the Will Smith, Michael Mann movie. So I already knew who Muhammad Ali was in his essence already. But this job is different. This is 1970. This is not a whole Ali biopic. This is just one specific fight. So, what was Ali going through at that time is what I really went to hammer home, and I'm happy that I got the opportunity to do it,” he said.

Taraji P. Henson had never collaborated with Samuel Jackson prior, yet she spoke highly of him. she was asked about the event and what she thought of him. “Incredible. Amazing. It was everything I thought it would be. He's a great sparring partner. He's a great, advice giver. I mean, he's just amazing. Something about him reminds me so much of my father because he tells it like it is, wears his heart on a sleeve. You know, he doesn't cut corners and that's exactly how my dad was. And so, sometimes I would have to walk away because I would get emotional. I lost my dad in ’06, so yeah.”

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist has been available for streaming since September 5.