'Diarra From Detroit' star talks new series, Detroit's Kilpatrick family

Diarra Kilpatrick has created, written and stars in one of the buzziest new shows this spring called "Diarra from Detroit" for BET+.

The show follows a woman named Diarra who is getting a divorce and has moved into her mother's old house in Detroit. She goes on a date with a man she meets on Tinder and they spend the night together, and then he disappears. Diarra launches an investigation into the man's whereabouts because she's sure he must've been kidnapped.

"I love the sort of detective genre. I feel like it just has a drive. It gets you invested. You want to see how it ends. So, there's that part of it.

Kilpatrick says she wanted to find "a way into an amateur detective story that felt fresh."

"I love 'Murder, She Wrote,' but I really wanted to update it in a lot of ways from making the character a little more sex positive and edgy and encountering people that felt really dangerous. You know, like, I love shows like 'Only Murders' and stuff like that. But, you know, I really wanted for the villains to feel like, 'Oh, this is actually a hot mess that she's gotten herself into.'"

The series delves into the phenomenon of ghosting, a prevalent aspect of modern dating culture that Kilpatrick finds particularly intriguing. Through Diarra's lens, viewers explore the societal implications of communication breakdowns in relationships, adding a layer of introspection to the narrative.

"Diarra from Detroit" promises to deliver a compelling blend of suspense, humor, and social commentary, offering audiences a refreshing take on the detective genre intertwined with the realities of contemporary dating. As Kilpatrick continues to break new ground with her creative vision, "Diarra from Detroit" stands as a testament to her prowess as a storyteller pushing boundaries in the television landscape.