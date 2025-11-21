Chadwick Boseman honoured with Hollywood walk of fame star

Five years after his passing, “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman has been immortalized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, celebrating a legacy that forever changed modern cinema.

Boseman rose to fame through powerful, transformative performances, bringing Jackie Robinson to life in 42, capturing the spirit of James Brown in Get On Up, and redefining heroism as Wakanda’s King T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

At the unveiling of the 2,828th star, Viola Davis paid an emotional tribute, saying Boseman’s impact continues to resonate. “Chadwick was a mighty, mighty elixir… I hoped all the angels in heaven sang him to a beautiful rest,” she said, noting that even the star itself shines less brightly than Boseman’s legacy.

His widow, Simone Ledward-Boseman, reflected on the global reach of his work, sharing that fans from across continents still send messages of gratitude. She recounted a woman who flew from Malawi just to attend the ceremony, a reminder of Boseman’s profound worldwide influence. “To be reminded that he reached across oceans… really warms my heart,” she said.

Chadwick Boseman died in 2020 at age 43 after a private battle with colon cancer, leaving behind a body of work that continues to inspire millions.