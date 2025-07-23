Portugal backs Morocco’s autonomy plan for Western Sahara

Portugal has signaled support for Morocco’s autonomy proposal for Western Sahara, calling it a "serious and credible" solution to the decades-long territorial dispute.

Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel made the remarks on Tuesday during a diplomatic meeting, aligning Lisbon with other Western nations backing Morocco’s plan.

The Western Sahara conflict dates back to 1975, when Spain withdrew from the territory. Morocco claims sovereignty over the region, while the Algeria-backed Polisario Front continues to push for an independent state.

Portugal’s endorsement adds momentum to Morocco’s efforts to gain broader international support for its autonomy framework, which offers limited self-rule under Moroccan sovereignty, a proposal the Polisario rejects.

Talks under the United Nations remain ongoing but have stalled for years without a lasting political resolution.