Nigerian senator barred from parliament accuses Senate leadership of contempt of court

Nigerian Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has vowed to take the Senate leadership back to court after she was barred from entering the National Assembly building on Tuesday.

In March, the Senator was issued a six-month suspension from the chamber after she accused Senate president Godswill Akpabio of promising to support her in exchange for sexual favours.

On 5 July, a federal high court lifted the sanction and called for her to be reinstated, saying the suspension was "excessive" and her constituents need representation. But armed guards refused her access when she tried to return.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who is one of just four women out of 109 Senators, accused the Assembly of contempt of court, saying its actions raise questions about respect for democracy.

"I am not accused of corruption, embezzlement, drug trafficking or murder," Akpoti-Uduaghan said on Tuesday. "The only thing I am guilty of is denouncing (...) the injustices of which I am a victim."

The Senate, however, called the court ruling a “non-binding opinion.” It said Akpoti-Uduaghan had also been found in contempt for violating a ban on speaking publicly about the case, adding that she has still not paid a related fine.

Akpabio has also taken the matter to an appeals court, saying that courts cannot interfere in parliamentary business.