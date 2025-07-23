Welcome to Africanews

Israeli cruise ship skips Greek Island after pro-Palestinian protest

A protester waves a Palestinian flag as people demonstrates in front of a cruise ship carrying Israeli tourists and trying to approach the Aegean Sea island of Syros, Greece.   -  
INTIME NEWS
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Greece

A cruise ship carrying Israeli tourists left the Greek island of Syros on Tuesday without allowing passengers to disembark, following a large pro-Palestinian protest at the port.

Over 150 demonstrators gathered near the dock, waving Palestinian flags and holding signs that read “Stop the Genocide” and “No a/c in hell,” referencing conditions in Gaza. Protesters chanted slogans as the Crown Iris, operated by Israeli company Mano Cruise, remained docked.

Local media reported no violence, but the demonstration prompted the ship to depart earlier than scheduled. Mano Cruise said the vessel, carrying around 1,700 passengers, is now en route to Cyprus.

“All passengers and crew members are safe, resting, and spending time on board,” the company stated.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar contacted his Greek counterpart George Gerapetritis over the incident, according to Greece’s foreign ministry.

The protest highlights ongoing international tensions amid Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

