Explosions light up Gaza as Israeli offensive intensifies

Explosions lit up the Gaza sky early Wednesday as Israeli military operations intensified in the besieged territory, where humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate.

At least 25 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes across the Strip on Tuesday, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

One of the deadliest strikes hit tents sheltering displaced families in Gaza City’s Shati refugee camp, killing at least 12 people, including three women and three children. Thirty-eight others were wounded, according to Shifa Hospital officials. The Israeli military said it was unaware of such a strike.

Gaza, home to more than 2 million people, is on the brink of famine, with lawlessness and chaos plaguing aid deliveries. A nearly two-year Israeli offensive and ongoing blockade have devastated infrastructure and left civilians in desperate need.

Israel resumed its offensive in March following the collapse of a ceasefire. Meanwhile, truce talks remain stalled despite international pressure. Since the war began, over 59,000 Palestinians have been killed, the majority reportedly women and children.