Fighting erupts in eastern DRC despite recent peace deal between Kinshasa and M23 rebels

Renewed fighting in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s eastern North Kivu region, despite the ink being barely dry on a peace deal signed last week in Doha between Kinshasa and the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels.

Residents of villages in Masisi territory have been forced to flee their homes after days of clashes between M23 rebels and Wazalendo fighters from the pro-government NDC group.

The UN’s Radio Okapi says the fighting is taking place on several fronts, including in parts of the neighboring Walikale territory.

Local sources say the conflict erupted early on Tuesday with an attack by M23 rebels against several Wazalendo positions in the south of Masisi territory.

Immediately after signing the peace accord in Doha, both sides appeared to contradict one another in their interpretation of a major highlight of the declaration about whether the rebels will withdraw from seized territories or not.