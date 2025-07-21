Trump Administration moves to unseal grand jury testimony in Epstein case amid political pressure

Facing mounting pressure from supporters and critics alike, the Trump administration says it will ask the courts to unseal secret files related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. The move comes as the White House attempts to contain a political firestorm that some analysts say it helped ignite.

Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a statement indicating that her office would move to unseal grand jury testimony connected to the Epstein investigation. The development marks a rare step, as grand jury proceedings are typically kept secret to protect witness identities and the reputations of individuals not formally charged.

“The Jeffrey Epstein saga is continuing,” said Eric Tucker of the Associated Press. “Attorney General Bondi says she’s going to ask the court to unseal grand jury testimony. That’s highly unusual and it’s not clear when or even if those records will be released.”

Despite the announcement, critics argue the administration has failed to fulfill its promise of full transparency. Legal experts note that the unsealing process could take months, and the decision ultimately rests with the courts.

The controversy has reignited public scrutiny of former President Donald Trump’s longstanding friendship with Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Calls for accountability continue to mount as lawmakers and victims’ advocates push for answers. Whether the release of these documents will satisfy demands for transparency remains uncertain.