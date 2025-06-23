Massive rallies in Tehran condemn U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities

Thousands of Iranians took to the streets of Tehran on Sunday in a show of anger and defiance following U.S. airstrikes on three key nuclear sites in Iran. The large-scale demonstrations, which filled major squares in the capital, came less than 24 hours after the United States confirmed it had carried out strikes on nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—moves that Tehran has slammed as an act of aggression and a violation of international law.

Chanting anti-American and anti-Israeli slogans, protesters called for a robust response from the Iranian government and denounced what they see as a continued effort by foreign powers to undermine Iran’s sovereign right to peaceful nuclear energy.

“The attack was an act of cowardice. [Peaceful] possession of nuclear energy is our undeniable right. The U.S. and Israel will never succeed in their malicious goals,” said Hassan, one of the demonstrators.

While the United States has claimed the strikes were aimed at preventing Iran from weaponizing its nuclear capabilities, Iran maintains its nuclear program is strictly for civilian purposes under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Saturday’s strikes have drawn international concern about rising tensions in an already volatile region.

Anger was palpable among the demonstrators, many of whom demanded a harsh response.

“The U.S. has no right to conduct this aggression, no right to tell us what to do or not to do,” said another protester, Ali. “Iran must respond forcefully… We must slap the U.S. hard so it doesn't repeat its mistake.”

The rallies also called attention to the broader presence of U.S. forces in the region. Kavan, another protester, expressed frustration over what he described as decades of destabilization.

“Our only demand is to expel [the Americans] from the region. There can be no peace in the Middle East as long as they maintain military bases here,” he said.

Iranian officials have vowed to retaliate but have not yet detailed their next steps. In a televised address, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the country "will not let these crimes go unanswered."

The U.N. Security Council is expected to convene an emergency session in the coming days, as fears grow over further escalation between Iran, the United States, and Israel.