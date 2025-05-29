South Sudan: Civilians return 12 years after fleeing civil war

When the civil war erupted in 2013, the residents of the Hai Matar village were forced to flee their homes and seek sanctuary in a United Nations Protection of Civilians site in Malakal, Upper Nile. Twelve years later, they have finally returned to the land they left behind, moving into 128 new shelters, built by humanitarians.

The community has also been joined by many returnees who crossed the border back into South Sudan to escape the brutal war in neighbouring Sudan.

“I am so happy, indeed, for the house that the humanitarians built for us, and I am living here with my children after returning from Sudan. I am also happy with the presence of police stationed in our area to provide security and protect us. They are doing patrols at night, and we are living here peacefully with our neighbours,” said Mary Aban Akon, a returnee.

While the residents are pleased to be home, they have concerns about insecurity as well as access to basic services, like clean water, healthcare and education for their children.

The State government is monitoring the return process to prevent disputes and potential conflict over landownership.