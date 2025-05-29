600 days of war: Gaza faces grief and starvation

Israel Hamas war
More than two million people in Gaza are facing overwhelming grief, starvation, and displacement as the war reaches its 600th day, with growing desperation for an end to the conflict.
Fatma Abdelaal, a displaced woman from Rafah, feels disheartened by the losses caused by the war, saying that 600 days seem like thousands of years of suffering, homelessness, and deprivation.
“Entire families have been erased from the civil registry. We lost our homes. I've been building a house for 30 years for my children and for future generations. But it was for nothing, all had been lost,” she said.
Majd al-Sultani, a displaced man from Rafah, said he walked two kilometers just to fill his containers with water, adding that the war had destroyed the people of Gaza.
Meanwhile, Wael Tabsh, a displaced man from eastern Khan Younis, urged world leaders to help it.
“Tears dried up in our eyes. How long will this torture last,? he asked.
01:00
Chaos erupts as Palestinians pick up aid at a distribution center in Rafah
Go to video
Doctor’s nine children killed in Israeli airstrike, Gaza Officials Say
01:13
Malaysia slams double standards on Israel's atrocities in Gaza
01:43
Israeli protesters gather near border with Gaza to demand end to war
01:15
Pope Leo XIV calls for aid to reach Gaza and an end to hostilities
Go to video
UN says Gaza aid blocked by Israeli security checks