600 days of war: Gaza faces grief and starvation

More than two million people in Gaza are facing overwhelming grief, starvation, and displacement as the war reaches its 600th day, with growing desperation for an end to the conflict.

Fatma Abdelaal, a displaced woman from Rafah, feels disheartened by the losses caused by the war, saying that 600 days seem like thousands of years of suffering, homelessness, and deprivation.

“Entire families have been erased from the civil registry. We lost our homes. I've been building a house for 30 years for my children and for future generations. But it was for nothing, all had been lost,” she said.

Majd al-Sultani, a displaced man from Rafah, said he walked two kilometers just to fill his containers with water, adding that the war had destroyed the people of Gaza.

Meanwhile, Wael Tabsh, a displaced man from eastern Khan Younis, urged world leaders to help it.

“Tears dried up in our eyes. How long will this torture last,? he asked.