Iran, BRICS countries attend 13th international security meeting in Moscow

The 13th international meeting of high level security representatives from over a hundred countries got underway in Moscow on Wednesday.

On the sidelines of the summit, Russia’s Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu held bilateral talks with Bosnian Serb President Milorad Dodik, Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Akbar Ahmadian and North Korea’s State Security Minister Ri Chang-dae.

Speaking at the meeting with Ahmadian, Shoigu expressed hope that Iran would ratify a strategic partnership agreement with Russia soon.

He also praised the relations between Russia and North Korea “in a complex international situation”.

The security summit, which is being held on May 27-29, is attended by 126 delegations from 104 countries that are members of BRICS, SCO, ASEAN, CIS, the League of Arab States, the African Union, the CSTO and other international organizations.