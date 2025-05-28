Iran, BRICS countries attend 13th international security meeting in Moscow

Russia-Africa Summit
The 13th international meeting of high level security representatives from over a hundred countries got underway in Moscow on Wednesday.
On the sidelines of the summit, Russia’s Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu held bilateral talks with Bosnian Serb President Milorad Dodik, Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Akbar Ahmadian and North Korea’s State Security Minister Ri Chang-dae.
Speaking at the meeting with Ahmadian, Shoigu expressed hope that Iran would ratify a strategic partnership agreement with Russia soon.
He also praised the relations between Russia and North Korea “in a complex international situation”.
The security summit, which is being held on May 27-29, is attended by 126 delegations from 104 countries that are members of BRICS, SCO, ASEAN, CIS, the League of Arab States, the African Union, the CSTO and other international organizations.
01:29
Kyiv residents share mixed views on first direct Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Go to video
"Russia doesn't want a ceasefire", says French president Macron
Go to video
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in Turkey for talks
Go to video
Zelenskyy dares Putin to direct talks in Turkey
01:31
Putin proposes peace talks amid skepticism
00:58
Foreign leaders arrive in Russia for Victory Day parade