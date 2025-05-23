Welcome to Africanews

Israeli tanks hit Gaza’s Al-Awda Hospital

A makeshift tent camp for displaced Palestinians stretches across the port of Gaza City on Thursday, May 22, 2025.  
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Gaza attack

Israeli tanks have fired on Al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza’s Tel Al-Zaatar area, igniting fires and causing extensive damage, according to hospital officials.

Director Mohamed Salha describes a night of “horror” as Israeli forces strike the third floor and target fuel and medication storage using tanks, drones, and quadcopters.

Al-Awda is one of only two hospitals still functioning in northern Gaza. The nearby Indonesian Hospital is also under fire.

Some of Al-Awda’s 130 staff and volunteers are injured, though exact numbers are unknown. The Israeli military says it had no planned strike on the hospital and is investigating the source of the explosions.

