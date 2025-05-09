Welcome to Africanews

Heavy shelling over Kashmir Line of Control leaves at least 5 civilians dead

A bus carrying Kashmiri villagers who evacuated their village after overnight shelling from Pakistan at Gingal village in Uri district, May 9 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

with AP

India

Air raid sirens in Rajouri in Indian-controlled Kashmir continued into Friday morning after another night of heavy shelling between Indian and Pakistani soldiers.

The two countries have been engaged in a growing military standoff since an attack on tourists in the Indian-controlled area of the disputed region last month. Twenty-seven people including 25 Hindu tourists were killed and 20 others were injured.

Indian military officials say Pakistani forces barraged their posts overnight with artillery, mortars and gunfire at mulitple locations, leading to fiece exchanges until dawn.

A woman was killed and two other civilians were injured in Uri sector, police say, bringing the civilian death toll in India to 17 since Wednesday.

In Pakistan, across the Line of Control that divides Kashmir, at least four civilians were killed and 12 others wounded, according to local authorities.

In the northern Indian city of Dharamsala, panic spread during an evening cricket match and more than 10,000 people were evacuated from the stadium and the game called off.

