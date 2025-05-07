Dandyism takes center-stage at the Met Gala exhibition

Dandyism was at the heart of Monday's Met Gala, where many of the world's most famous and influential tastemakers donned their luxury best to kick off the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibit. But Black dandyism isn't limited to expensive couture — it's displayed daily.

“It’s everywhere in the Black community, the notion of what a dandy is,” explained Adams, who was photographed for the “Superfine” catalog. “The ingeniousness and ingenuity and creativity of Black people, so far as fashion was concerned, it’s always been with us.”

As the menswear-focused exhibit — the Costume Institute's first to exclusively display Black designers — opens to the public Saturday, here are tips from dandies on embracing the style in everyday life.

Michael Andrew, a 42-year-old Atlanta-based style consultant, first delved into dandyism after being inspired by Fonzworth Bentley, most recognized as Sean “Diddy” Combs' often-photographed assistant and umbrella holder in the early 2000s. Bentley's colorful outfits and tailored outfits separated himself from the hip-hop era's prevalent baggy look.

Dao-Yi Chow, from left Justin Jefferson and Maxwell Osborne attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine AP Photo

“A lot of guys think that being a dandy is about being over the top,” said Andrew, who was photographed for Rose Callahan's 2013 book "I Am Dandy: The Return of the Elegant Gentleman.” “For me, dandyism is the highest form of taste with self-expression.”

Guy Wood, owner of Harlem Haberdashery in New York, says creativity is essential to becoming a dandy — not a high income.

“That’s a cheat code,” said Wood. “It is being creative … most of us don’t have a lot of money. You might go in your mom’s closet and (think), ‘Oh, that scarf is fly.’ You tie it around your neck and lay it over your shoulder. You just can’t be scared.”

Tyla attends Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition May 5, 2025, in New York AP Photo

Adams says while style and inspiration can go hand-in-hand, individuality should always be paramount.

“People should find their truth and aspire to look like themselves,” he said, noting he shops at a variety of stores, from the high-end Brooks Brothers to off-price and discount stores like Marshalls and K&G Fashion. “Part of the thing that made me rebel against looking like ‘Super Fly’ or ‘Shaft’ is I didn’t want to look like everybody else.”

The “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibit, which will run through October, is sure to introduce visitors to the most elevated forms of Black dandyism. But for Wood and fellow daily dandies, it’s just business as usual.

Andrew hopes that same stylish spirit of yesteryear can make a resurgence, believing appearance and pride work together.

“I would challenge or would encourage all of us, especially as Black people, to remember our history, to remember that we used to throw on our Sunday’s best,” he said. “We wanted to show up as the best versions of ourselves.”