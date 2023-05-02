African celebrities that stunned at the Met Gala 2023

USA
The Met Gala 2023, a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, saw the arrival of African celebrities in stunning outfits that followed the theme of the night: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.
The event's multicolored carpet featured celebrities and designers donning elegant and creative outfits with a touch of the unusual.
The night paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, and many attendees opted for monochromatic black and white looks, some with a retro flair that reflected the Chanel aesthetic.
This is how the African stars Tems, Burnaboy, Anok Yai, Adut Akech, showed up for the event which took place on May 1 in New York.
Tems
Burna Boy
Anok Yai
Adut Akeck
