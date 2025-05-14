Inside the making of the Palme d’Or

Chopard unveiled the latest Palme d'Or trophy that is to be given to the winner of the 78th Cannes Film Festival. It is the 70th palm to be given since the prize was called the Grand Prix between 1946-1954. The jewelry house has been an official partner to the movie event fest since 1998 and every year they produce the trophy - each year slightly different than the other. "It's never one like another because it has all these sort of white veins in it and it has some different reflections. Sometimes it's a bit more transparent, sometimes it's more opaque," explained artistic director and co-president of Chopard, Caroline Scheufele.

Handmade by a different artisan each year, the trophy has 19 leaflets in 18 karat sustainable gold and is mounted on a crystal rock cushion, cut like a diamond. The company is in charge of the Palme getting to its destination in a timely manner as a few years back customs held it up till last moment. But the big prize is not the only thing Chopard does - they also supply a gamut of beautiful adornments for the red carpet looks of celebrities.

Scheufele said that although sometimes the pieces are pre-selected, the stars may change their mind at the last minute and it might mean a change of outfit too. "it's often really on the moment, here on the terrace or in their suites, because they see something else and they fall in love. So then it gets very complicated for the stylists, because they have to run around and get a new dress," she said.

House ambassador Julia Roberts took advantage of her necklace to get rid of her high heels during the premiere of "Money Monster" in 2016. "She chose this very beautiful necklace with a very big emerald, emerald I think it was a heart - heart or drop - and it was very important very simple black dress and she's like 'Oh if I wear this, I don't need shoes. No shoes' so she actually she walked barefoot up this the red carpet. So for me this was very special."