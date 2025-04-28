BRICS foreign ministers meet in Brazil to hone unity

Welcomed by Brazil’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, BRICS foreign ministers gathered in Rio de Janeiro on Monday to discuss the group's role in addressing global and regional crises and their common response to the trade war with the United States.

In his opening remarks, Vieira emphasized that BRICS holds a unique position to promote peace and stability through dialogue and cooperation.

"With 11 member states representing almost half of humanity and a wide geographic and cultural diversity, BRICS is uniquely positioned to foster peace and stability," Vieira stated, stressing the need for a renewed commitment to multilateralism and the reform of international institutions, such as the UN Security Council.

The meeting was attended by key figures, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and addressed tensions in Africa as well as humanitarian crises in Ukraine, Haiti, and Gaza.

"The resumption of Israeli bombings in Gaza and the continued obstruction of humanitarian aid are unacceptable," Vieira said.

The meeting is set to continue until Tuesday.