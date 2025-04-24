Ties between China and Kenya "upgraded to a new level", say leaders during Ruto's state visit

China and Kenya are taking their ties "to a new level", the leaders of both countries announced on Thursday.

The statement comes as Kenyan president William Ruto is on his first state visit to Beijing - although he already went on two trips to China for different occasions in the past - since taking office in 2022.

The timing of the visit could not be more crucial: following trade tensions with the United States, both China and Kenya have been seeking closer partnerships elsewhere.

For Kenya, the 10% tariffs US president Donald Trump imposed on Kenyan exports last month have accelerated the country's shift towards the east. Nairobi has already seen China invest heavily into its infrastructures in the past years and is hoping to continue on this trajectory, with notably a railway project and plans for a motorway on the table in negotiations with Beijing.

Meanwhile, for China, a closer relationship with Nairobi represents an attractive gateway to East Africa and beyond.

During their meeting, Xi and Ruto reportedly signed 20 cooperation agreements in diverse sectors ranging from security to technology to the economy.

President Ruto reportedly also expressed interest in joining the BRICS countries, of which China is a member.