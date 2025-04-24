President Ruto signs $950M deal in China, strengthens Kenya–China ties

Kenyan President William Ruto has signed a $1 billion agreement with China as part of a five-day state visit aimed at deepening the strategic partnership between Nairobi and Beijing.

The deal, announced Wednesday, focuses on accelerating key development projects under Kenya’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), including major investments in manufacturing, agriculture, and tourism.

Ruto emphasized the longstanding cooperation between the two nations, highlighting the transformative impact of Chinese-funded infrastructure such as the Standard Gauge Railway, Lamu Port, and Nairobi Expressway.

“We have achieved many things together,” said Ruto during a speech in Beijing. “Kenya is a member of the Belt and Road Initiative, and the results are visible — from the Mombasa–Nairobi–Naivasha railway to the Mombasa oil terminal and numerous road projects. These are not only reshaping Kenya but enhancing regional connectivity across East Africa.”

The newly signed agreements channel over $950 million into priority sectors: $320 million for manufacturing, $430 million for agriculture, and $230 million for tourism.

Key deals include a $150 million investment with China Wu Yi for construction, $400 million in agricultural projects led by Zonken Group in Baringo, and a $230 million tourism initiative by Hunan Conference Exhibition Group, a first-time investor in Kenya.

President Ruto’s visit — his third to China since taking office — comes at a time of shifting global alliances and reflects Kenya’s commitment to strengthening ties with China amid global economic realignments.

“This visit speaks to the enduring friendship between our two countries and our shared vision for a prosperous future,” Ruto added.