Pope Francis died of stroke and subsequent heart failure, according to Vatican

The Vatican says Pope Francis died of a stroke that put him into a coma and led to heart failure. The death was confirmed Monday by Dr. Andrea Arcangeli, the head of the Vatican’s health department.

Francis, who suffered from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, was hospitalized for 38 days earlier this year following a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia.

The next pope is still to be decided: The death of a pope sets in motion a series of carefully orchestrated rites and rituals. Eligible cardinals will eventually vote for a papal successor in the Sistine Chapel in a process known as “the Conclave.”

The Vatican also released the Pope's final will and spiritual testament, dated 29 June 2022, on Monday.

In the short text, Pope Francis decreed he would be buried in a simple underground tomb — with only “Franciscus” written on it — at St. Mary Major Basilica, home to Francis’ favorite icon of the Virgin Mary, to whom he was particularly devoted.

Francis thanked those who prayed for him and asked for continued prayers. “The suffering that became present in the latter part of my life I offered it to the Lord for world peace and brotherhood among peoples,” he concluded.