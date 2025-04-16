Smart Justice: Kenya’s legal system embraces AI in a rapid digital shift

Since 2020, Kenya’s judicial system has undergone a rapid digital transformation, accelerated by the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the most notable advancements is the emergence of AI-powered legal assistants, which are revolutionizing how legal professionals conduct research and prepare cases, ultimately improving access to justice nationwide.

Among the innovators leading this charge is Sure Antony, founder of Lawlyfy AI, a legal tech startup designed specifically for the Kenyan legal environment.

According to Antony, artificial intelligence will become an essential co-pilot for legal professionals, dramatically changing legal work.

“AI is going to be a co-pilot for legal professionals and it is going to change how legal work is being done,"* says Antony. *"We provide AI solutions trained specifically for the Kenyan jurisdiction, helping users access timely, accurate legal information for research, drafting, or document retrieval. It’s like having a highly knowledgeable associate ready with answers within seconds.”

To ensure Lawlyfy AI continues to provide reliable and relevant assistance, the platform is regularly updated with local legal documentation.

Amos Wanene, Chief Software Engineer at Lawlyfy AI, explains:

“We source legal documents from the National Council for Law Reporting, which makes this data publicly available. From there, we organize the content into categories like case law, bills, Acts of Parliament, and gazette notices, so users can find exactly what they need.”

With the increasing adoption of digital tools, more law firms in Kenya are integrating AI to streamline operations, while also adhering to data privacy laws and ethical standards. This shift signals a new era in the legal landscape, where technology empowers professionals and improves justice delivery for all.