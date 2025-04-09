Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Kabila plans return to DR Congo amid growing crisis

Outgoing president Joseph Kabila sits during the inauguration ceremony for Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Thursday Jan. 24   -  
Copyright © africanews
Jerome Delay/Copyright 2019 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Democratic Republic Of Congo

On April 8th, former Congolese President Joseph Kabila broke his silence after several years, announcing his imminent return to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In a statement released to RFI, Kabila explained that he’s returning due to the country’s "out of control" situation—citing worsening security issues and the collapse of national institutions.

While no exact date was given, sources close to Kabila suggest he could arrive in the coming days through the eastern region, which he describes as in critical danger.

Kabila has been living in South Africa for a year, working on a thesis about Congo’s relations with China. However, it seems that project is now on hold.

Kabila’s return also coincides with the political activities of his party, the PPRD, which recently rejected President Félix Tshisekedi’s call for national unity talks.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..