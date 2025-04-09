Kabila plans return to DR Congo amid growing crisis

Democratic Republic Of Congo
On April 8th, former Congolese President Joseph Kabila broke his silence after several years, announcing his imminent return to the Democratic Republic of Congo.
In a statement released to RFI, Kabila explained that he’s returning due to the country’s "out of control" situation—citing worsening security issues and the collapse of national institutions.
While no exact date was given, sources close to Kabila suggest he could arrive in the coming days through the eastern region, which he describes as in critical danger.
Kabila has been living in South Africa for a year, working on a thesis about Congo’s relations with China. However, it seems that project is now on hold.
Kabila’s return also coincides with the political activities of his party, the PPRD, which recently rejected President Félix Tshisekedi’s call for national unity talks.
Go to video
South Sudan calls US visa revocation unfair, cites mistaken identity
01:12
Cholera outbreak intensifies amidst violence in the DRC
Go to video
M23 rebels withdraw from strategic DRC town ahead of landmark Doha peace talks
Go to video
US holds talks with Kinshasa on developing the DR Congo's mineral resources
Go to video
Congo commutes death sentences of 3 Americans convicted in failed coup
Go to video
Congo, M23 rebels to hold direct dialogue in Qatar